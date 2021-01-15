The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, announced the suspension of its drive-through COVID-19 testing program so that resources can be committed to scheduling, preparing, and providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Currently, Catoosa County residents aged 65 and over, medical providers and first responders can schedule vaccine appointments by calling 706-406-2000 and selecting menu option #2. Medical providers and first responders only can sign up online at www.nwgapublichealth.org.
Plans are to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Catoosa County Health Department at 145 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Vaccinations for other age groups and populations will be available as soon as vaccine supplies increase and as immunization eligibility requirements in Georgia are expanded.
People wishing to receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health/Walker County Health Department testing site at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 289 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, COVID-19 tests are available through a variety of private medical providers.
In the near future Catoosa County will support additional public vaccination locations throughout the community in partnership with Catoosa County Public Schools and the Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency.
More COVID-19 information is available at the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.