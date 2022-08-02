Making progress is something that’s not always a quick process, but if you are moving forward rather than going backward or staying in the same place, it’s definitely something that is evident.
When Shorter alum Zach Morrison took the helm at his alma mater in 2018, he knew it was going to take some time to get the program back on track after a few winless seasons prior, but in the past few years the Hawks have slowly started to move in the right direction. After a one-win season in 2019, they won two games of a four-game spring schedule in 2021 (due to the Covid-canceled 2020 fall season), and they followed that up with a three-win campaign last fall. Morrison said he knows it isn’t a huge leap forward, but he is pleased with the improvements made and direction they are going.
“It’s just brick-by-brick for us, getting better just a little at a time,” said Morrison, who played at Shorter from 2005-2008. “From the staff to the kids, we’re working to improve and better this program any way we can, and that includes me as the head coach. We want to grow in every area whether that’s on the field, off the field, the facilities, the weight room, the locker room, the practice field, wherever. We’ve got people giving back to the program, and that shows that they believe in what we’re doing.
“I knew it would be a marathon, but we are coming along. Just looking back at last year, we competed at Albany State, we were right there in the game against Delta State. We’re a couple plays away from being a six or seven-win team. The buy-in is there from everyone in the program. That shows with having 70-plus players here this summer doing voluntary workouts. They are preparing themselves to take another step this coming season.”
The Hawks welcomed in their best recruiting class in several years this past spring according to Morrison along with a long list of mid-year transfers, and those groups are expected to add even more depth to an already-deep roster.
Morrison said there is a lot of talent competing for spots at several positions, including quarterback where senior Aeneas Dennis, who started all 11 games last season, is battling junior Harold Cook for the top spot. There are a few right behind those two as well, including a grad transfer and a quarterback that was part of his past spring’s signing class.
At running back, the Hawks return several players that contributed yards and carries in 2021, including leading rusher Jaiden Dollard, who Morrison said would shift to a more hybrid running back/slot role to utilize his skillset. Noah Holland and Tyrell Owens also return after seeing their share of time in the backfield last season, and several new names are in the mix as well, including transfer Devin Brown, who was the Division-II Freshman of the Year last season at Lake Erie College.
Perhaps the best position group on the roster is in the tight end room where Second-Team All-American Kyle Morlock returns for his junior year. John Dietl III, another 6-6 junior, senior JT Webb and redshirt-junior Dylan Forman also are very capable players at the position.
“I’m not shy about saying I think we could put our tight end room up against anyone in the country…that’s how high I am on what they can do,” said Morrison. “They are all talented and could probably start anywhere in our conference. We are going to find ways to use all of them.”
Offensive line is where the Hawks were hit most by graduation as they will have to replace four starters from the 2021 team. Mason O’Neal, a Coosa High alum, is the lone starter returning and will be the fifth-year senior leader and anchor up front, and Morrison said Jagger Jones, Price Campbell, Ty Vanhassle and Thomas Iorillo are four others that have made their case to start with several other guys competing to provide depth.
Dorian Anderson, a redshirt-sophomore receiver with a 6-7 frame and ability to go up and catch balls in traffic as well as sprint away from defenders, should be the top option at wide receiver. Joseph Warren had a good spring as well according to Morrison, and Bo Mosteller should get the chance to make plays in the slot.
On the defensive side of the ball, Morrison said he is excited about the group he has to mix and match up front, with defensive linemen Bryan Rice, Hunter May, Tony Bethea, Bryan Bordeaux, Hanock Berhane and Bruce Guyton Jr. several of the players that will see plenty of reps. Guyton returns after missing last season due to an injury.
“It’s one of the most athletic and deep defensive line groups we’ve had, and most all of them have good experience,” said Morrison. “We graduated a couple linebackers that we will have to replace, but we believe we’ve got some guys that can step up and fill those roles.”
Devonn Lane is a junior linebacker that is expected to start, and Morrison mentioned Gavin Geros and Mark Harris as two of the other contenders to crack the starting lineup at the position.
The secondary features some returning experience from last year as well with redshirt-senior Kolby Reynolds back at safety and sophomore Trey Thomas back at cornerback following a stellar freshman season. Safeties Deandre Moss and Trevon Hawkins and corner Cedric Lynch, a grad transfer from Notre Dame College, are three others that will likely be used heavily in the defensive backfield.
After some close calls last year that didn’t go their way, Morrison said finishing is a huge key for his team in 2022.
“Learning how to finish a drill, a play, a quarter or a game is something we have really focused on this offseason,” said Morrison. “Finishing strong is what we have to do. We know how close we were last year, and if we finish like we know we can, we will change the outcome this season. It’s great to have the talent like we have, but we have to learn how to win. To do that you have to fight for every yard, every inch you can get. That is part of finishing.”
The Hawks open the season on Sept. 3 at Brevard at 1 p.m., but return home for three straight games at Barron Stadium over the next three Saturdays against non-conference foes Catawba and Albany State and their Gulf South Conference opener against Valdosta State. Morrison said this season really comes down to how much his team can play to its full potential.
“This team can accomplish anything they want to,” said Morrison. “It’s really up to what they want to do. We’ve got great players and a great coaching staff. We just have to put it all together. That means on and off the field. We’ve already seen so much growth just as far as these guys growing up and becoming men. We have built something together as a team, and that’s because we know we are here for a bigger purpose and that is our relationship with God. We want to honor him. That is our biggest mission at Shorter.”