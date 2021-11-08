The Shorter Hawks returned to Barron Stadium on Saturday afternoon for their final home game of the season against non-conference foe Erskine College. The Hawks sent out their seniors with a bang, as they soundly defeated the Flying Fleet 38-7.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, the Shorter offense put together a nice, 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 12-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Aeneas Dennis with 8:26 to go in the first quarter. Dennis had an excellent day on Saturday, as he finished with 260 yards through the air on 22-of-29 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, along with 76 yards rushing and the aforementioned score on the ground.
His two passing touchdowns came later in the first half, after a Nick Pope 33-yard field goal. Dennis hit tight end Kyle Morlock for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left in the second quarter and followed that up by throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Lanadrick Bradley with 14 seconds left before halftime to make it 24-0, which was the score heading into the break.
Erskine (3-7) finally got on the board with 11:18 left in the third, as running back Josh Heatley rushed for 4-yard touchdown after a big special teams play by the Flying Fleet. On the opposite sideline, Shorter running back Jaiden Dollard made his presence felt on Saturday afternoon, rushing for 101 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown. That touchdown came from a yard out with 4:21 left in the third quarter to make the score 31-7.
The Hawks made it even worse when backup quarterback Harold Cook threw a 31-yard touchdown to Morlock to make it 38-7 with 4:31 left in the game. That proved to be the final score. Morlock led the Hawks in receiving with 104 yards on seven catches for two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Shorter's stop unit came to play on Saturday afternoon, as they only gave up seven points and a mere 108 yards. What is more impressive is how well the unit played individually. Eighteen different Hawks' defenders had a tackle (total) in the game. Tim Walker led the Hawks with six, and Tory Jones was right behind him with five.
Shorter (3-7, 0-6) will play their final game of the season next Saturday at North Greenville University. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.