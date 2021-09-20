ATLANTA – The Shorter Hawks rebounded in a big way on Saturday afternoon, as they earned a 38-17 road win over non-conference foe Clark Atlanta University.
After forcing a punt on the opening drive of the game, Shorter earned their first points on the afternoon, when Hawks quarterback Aeneas Dennis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Anderson to cap a four-play drive with 8:56 to go in the opening quarter.
The Hawks added another touchdown with 11:11 to go in the second quarter, as Dennis tossed his second of three scoring passes of the game. This time he connected with Lanadrick Bradley for a 35-yard score. The Panthers got on the scoresheet with 5:52 left in the first half, as Clark Atlanta kicker Carlos Saldana nailed a 40-yard field goal.
However, the Hawks answered back with two touchdowns before halftime. The first of the two came via a 38-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Dollard. The Hawks running back rushed for a game-high 134 yards on 18 carries and added the aforementioned touchdown.
The final score of the half came with 39 seconds to go, as Dennis hit his tight end Kyle Morlock for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-3 heading into the intermission.
Clark Atlanta's defense came up with a red zone stop to open the second half, as Shorter was forced to settle for three (Nick Pope's 32-yard field goal). The Panthers scored their first touchdown of the game near the end of the third quarter. Clark Atlanta's Shariif Brown threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jeramie Tate to make it 31-10.
Shorter responded right away, as Tyrell Owens rushed for a 21-yard score to put the cherry on top of an 8-play drive that churned 4:07 off the clock. The Panthers (1-2) added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, as Brown connected with Kendall Wimberly for a 12-yard score to make it 38-17, which was the final.
The Shorter Hawks impressed on the stat sheet as well, as the team finished with 500 yards of offense and held Clark Atlanta to 313. Dennis finished with 238 yards through the air on 16-of-21 passing with the aforementioned three touchdowns. Dollard obviously finished tops in rushing, but Owens finished second on the team with 102 yards on nine carries and the fourth-quarter touchdown.
Anderson finished with 78 yards receiving on five catches, and Bradley finished with 62 yards on four. Both had a touchdown apiece. Nemo Reddish and Kolby Reynolds paced the Hawks' defense with seven total tackles apiece.
The Hawks (2-1) return home to Barron Stadium next Saturday for their first conference game of the season. Their kickoff against the University of West Georgia is slated for 1 p.m.