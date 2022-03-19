Harbin Clinic welcomed two new physicians to its rheumatology and cardiology clinics in 2021. Daniel Grant, MD, joined Harbin Clinic Rheumatology Rome, and Justin Tanner, MD, joined Harbin Clinic Cardiology Rome.
Though specializing in different areas, both doctors share a passion for strong communication with patients and their families.
Grant’s journey to medicine began early. He was 11 years old when he found out he had high blood pressure. During his treatment, he was inspired by the care and dedication of his pediatric nephrologist. A few years later, the same doctor offered his young patient the opportunity to shadow him and experience the provider side of medicine.
As the child of two engineers, he was first drawn to mechanically-oriented medicine. In undergrad, he majored in bioengineering, but when he came across rheumatology in medical school, he was immediately intrigued. During rotations, he loved seeing doctors’ continuity of relationships with their patients. It reminded him of his experience with his pediatric nephrologist.
Grant describes himself as a listener and said he believes the first step to care is really understanding why a patient is there.
“From there, it’s about educating patients. I describe what I believe is going on and how best to treat it,” he explains. “But it’s not just me telling them what to do. It’s coming up with a treatment strategy together that they are on board with from the beginning.”
Outside of the office, he enjoys hiking and photography, a great combination for enjoying life outside the office in the Rome community. His family also has a goal of visiting every National Park.
Tanner is excited to join the cardiology team in Rome and come home to Northwest Georgia. He recently finished his fellowship in Tampa at the University of South Florida, but originally grew up in Adairsville.
When describing what drew him to cardiology, Tanner expresses the deep satisfaction in seeing cardiology treatment impact a patient almost immediately. He explains, “I love getting to watch someone get well quickly. We treat chronic situations as well, but there are some procedural things we can do to make life better immediately.”
He experienced the immediacy of cardiology care firsthand as he was starting his fellowship. While he was working at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, one morning there was a patient in the parking lot who was unconscious. He stopped by to see if he could help, and the patient was quickly moved to the Cath Lab as it was discovered he was suffering a heart attack.
In the lab, he quickly began treating his heart attack. The patient was moved into the hospital, and in just a few days, he was off life support machines.
“It was one of those situations where I was more of a bystander at that point in my career, but it was still so impactful. Things don’t always work out that way, but when we can help, it is a pretty amazing experience.”
Tanner, his wife, and his two girls are excited to be back close to family, and said they are looking forward to exploring Northwest Georgia again.