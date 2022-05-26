Hanwha Qcells to add 470 jobs in Dalton

Hanwha Qcells on Thursday announced a $171 million investment near its solar module manufacturing plant in the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. The expansion is expected to create 470 jobs.
With more than 750 workers employed at the existing factory, total employment by Qcells at the Carbondale Business Park will exceed 1,000 when the expansion is complete. The company plans to break ground on the facility this fall and to begin operations in the first half of 2023.
The new facility will produce 1.4 gigawatts of solar modules each year. It will bring Qcells' total capacity in the U.S. to 3.1 gigawatts, which the company said is equivalent to one-third of America's solar module manufacturing capacity. The existing facility, which opened in 2019, produces 12,000 panels a day.
"Our additional investment in Dalton will help Qcells better serve the needs of U.S. customers with increased local manufacturing capacity," said Qcells CEO Justin Lee. "Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state's advanced manufacturing economy."
Qcells is now the sixth-largest employer in Whitfield County. The expansion would move it into fifth place.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen praised the announcement, saying it shows the county's new economic development strategy is working.
"We said that we weren't going to give away land anymore," he said. "We were looking for projects that would diversify our economy and that would create jobs that pay at or above the median wage."
Jensen said Qcells paid approximately $1.7 million for an additional 30 acres in the Carbondale Business Park next to its existing plant, which he described as at or slightly above the fair market value.
"I plan to ask the other commissioners to return that money to the taxpayers because it is their money that has developed the business park," he said.
Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority, said the new jobs "will start in the range of about $17 per hour and go up from there."
"Market pressures have changed labor rates significantly in the recent past, so they may have to adjust when these jobs come online sometime next year," Campbell said.
Qcells is one of the biggest solar module manufacturers in the world, claiming an estimated total annual production capacity of 12.4 gigawatts as of 2021. Its parent company Hanwha Group is among the largest business conglomerates in South Korea.
"We are proud that Qcells, like so many other job creators, has chosen to expand its operations here in the No. 1 state for business," said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release. "For decades, Georgia and Korea have enjoyed a strong, prosperous relationship. I purposefully chose to visit this great partner on my first economic development trip as governor, and I am thankful that Qcells' facility will ensure Whitfield County remains a hub for manufacturing as we continue to prioritize bringing jobs and opportunity to all parts of our state, including our rural communities."
Some of Georgia's leaders in Congress also applauded the company's announcement.
“I’m thrilled that after months of behind-the-scenes work, Qcells has decided to expand its presence in Georgia," said Sen. Raphael Warnock. "I’ll continue working closely with Qcells to incentivize solar production and encourage additional economic investments that create good-paying jobs, in North Georgia and every corner of our state.”
Last year, Warnock introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, legislation that would create tax incentives for every step of the domestic solar manufacturing supply chain.
"I appreciate Qcells' sustained and growing investment in Georgia and the working relationship we've built to create more jobs and opportunities for Georgians," said Sen. Jon Ossoff.