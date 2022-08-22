Governor’s Office of Highway Safety logo

Rabun County detention officer Courtney Zajdowicz was studying to become an EMT and was also considering a career in law enforcement.

Her dreams and life ended when a drunk driver hit her pick-up truck head-on last August while Courtney was driving to work at the Rabun County Detention Center.

