Hamilton Physician Group practices certified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes

Three Hamilton Physician Group practices related to primary care have earned Patient-Centered Medical Home certification through the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
The patient-centered medical home is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care.
PCMHs build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. In this setting, patients are encouraged to be more involved in their treatment and care, inspiring them to engage in healthy behaviors in their day-to-day activities. Practices that earn recognition have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.
The HPG locations with PCMH certification include Hamilton Primary Care in Dalton, HPG – Murray Campus in Chatsworth and HPG – Calhoun Primary Care in Calhoun. PCMH facilities within HPG include:
- Team-based care with improved communication and coordination of care
- Enhanced wellness visits, preventative care, referrals and chronic care management with improved long-term outcomes
- Same-day appointments available for acute illnesses like colds, flu, stomach problems and infections
- 24-hour access for medical issues
- Customized treatment plans and goal setting Some of the main benefits of PCMH are higher quality care, improved patient and provider experience, better prevention and management of disease, and a reduction in the overall costs of care by improving patient outcomes. PCMH standards are based on five core attributes, including:
- Patient-centered care – PCMH practices are required to educate, support and engage patients in their own care through care plan development, goal setting and family/caregiver participation.
- Comprehensive care – PCMH practices must offer whole person care and be accountable for preventative care, acute care and chronic care management.
- Coordinated care – PCMH practices take the lead on organizing and communicating across all care team members and care settings.
- Accessible care – PCMH practices deliver care that is convenient to their patients.
- Commitment to quality and safety – PCMH practices use analytics and electronic medical records as a resource to identify care needs. They ensure that the patient’s record of care is complete with all of the information needed to provide safe, high quality care.