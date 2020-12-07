Hamilton Physician Group (HPG) - Calhoun Campus is holding a food drive through Dec. 17. The drive will benefit the Voluntary Action Center.
“This year has been tough for people in our community,” said Michelle Little, DO, family practice physician at the Calhoun location. “This food drive is just one way we can support those in need this year and make their holidays brighter.”
The most-needed items include: canned food items, peanut butter, canned soups and pasta, canned meats, cereal, boxed pasta and macaroni, instant and canned potatoes, Hamburger Helper, cracker, evaporated milk, Styrofoam plates, Styrofoam or plastic cups, plastic forks and spoons, napkins, butter and sour cream, cheese, cooking oil, coffee and tea.
Donations may be dropped off at HPG – Calhoun Campus, 160 Curtis Parkway NE.