Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) recently began using an innovative robotic technology that allows surgeons to personalize total knee and total hip replacement procedures. HMC is the only hospital in Northwest Georgia using this technology.
The highly advanced robotic technology, Stryker’s Mako System, was designed to transform the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
“With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Mitch Frix, MD, orthopedic surgeon. “Using a virtual 3D model, Mako allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room.
"During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan," Frix said. "It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis.
Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan during surgery.
The Mako Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan.
Area resident Pamela Bennett had been having hip pain for approximately a year, and it had continued to get worse. She made an appointment with Frix who, after diagnostic tests, informed her that she needed total hip replacement and recommended the Mako total hip procedure.
Bennett was the first Mako total hip replacement patient at HMC was scheduled for an early morning surgery. She was walking within a couple of hours after surgery with the assistance of her nursing and physical therapy staff.
She went home in the afternoon on the same day of her surgery.
“The whole process was great,” Bennett said. “From the time we walked in the door, everything was seamless, and I felt very safe. Everybody was wearing a mask and following all the safety procedures.”
Bennett continued her physical therapy at Bradley Whiteside Rehabilitation and says her recovery has been great.
“We’re excited to be offering this highly advanced technology in our area,” said Judean Guinn, director of Surgical Services. “It’s another example of Hamilton’s commitment to providing excellent healthcare.