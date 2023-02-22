Hamilton Health-Catoosa Campus in Ringgold

Hamilton Health-Catoosa Campus is seen in Ringgold.

 Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Health-Catoosa Campus is marking nearly five years serving patients in the Ringgold area in a wide range of health care services.

“We offer primary care and convenient care here at our location,” said Stephanie White, practice manager for the group at 45 College Park Drive. “We see a wide variety of age ranges from children 2 years and older to geriatric patients.”

