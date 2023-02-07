Hamilton Health-Catoosa Campus is marking nearly five years serving patients in the Ringgold area in a wide range of health care services.
“We offer primary care and convenient care here at our location,” said Stephanie White, practice manager for the group at 45 College Park Drive. “We see a wide variety of age ranges from children 2 years and older to geriatric patients.”
At Catoosa Campus, patients can establish primary care with one of the providers or drop in as needed. Providers can help with medication management, take X-rays, treat minor lacerations, provide basic lab services, administer EKGs, give physicals, provide well women exams and more. They also offer drug screening, medical needs related to workers compensation, typical sick visits and well visits.
White said the team works hard to provide quick service. Typically staffed with at least two providers, the office has seven patient rooms to expedite care for the 40 to 70 patients seen daily. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We always want to look for growth in our practice,” said White. “We want to serve the community in the best way possible, and we want people to know that we’re here for their needs. If we don’t offer a service here, we can refer you out to a subspecialty that can meet that need.”
Meet the team
Nurse practitioners Jason Smith and Caroline Gawthrop joined the practice most recently while Dr. Megan Brown and nurse practitioner Kyle Parton have been at the Catoosa Campus from its inception.
Smith knew in high school he wanted to work in health care where he could put science into action and enjoy helping people.
“I strive to provide a personalized plan of care and treatment to every patient,” said Smith. “I try to meet the patient where they are and then develop a plan that is most feasible and likely to succeed. I also feel that transparency and education is essential to a positive patient-provider relationship, so I often spend extra time ensuring patient questions and concerns are addressed.”
Gawthrop started at the Catoosa location in September 2022, bringing 10 years of experience as an emergency room nurse and having studied at Samford University, the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and at the University of Georgia.
“I chose to work in the health care setting as a tangible way to help others improve their daily life,” Gawthrop said. “My goal with each patient is that they feel understood, their concerns are addressed and that they understand their treatment plan.”
Brown is a family physician who serves patients of all ages and has practiced at the Catoosa location since it began. A graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine, she conducts both in-person and telehealth appointments.
“When I was 18, I was faced with a personal medical scare that helped solidify my decision to become a physician,” Brown said. “The physicians I encountered during that time were very kind and knowledgeable and made me feel at ease. I wanted to be able to provide that same service for other people in similar situations.”
Parton has worked at the Catoosa location since its first day and has six years of experience as a nurse practitioner and an additional decade of experience as a registered nurse.
“I chose health care to help people live their best lives,” Parton said. “When I see patients, I try to put myself in their place and treat them the way I would want to be treated if the roles were reversed.”
Diabetes, neurosurgery and spine
Patients can also obtain specialized treatments at the Neurosurgery Spine Center and the Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, both located on the same campus. The Diabetes and Endocrinology Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. There are also plans to offer a nutrition class in the near future.
Dr. Carlos Penaherrera Oviedo offers management of type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes as well as thyroid and other endocrine issues. Oviedo said he has long had a passion for understanding and treating endocrine and hormone imbalances. He has been at the location for one year.
“I try to look for the root of the problem and address those issues first,” Oviedo said.
For more information on the Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, call 706-278-1622.
The Neurosurgery and Spine Center offers multiple locations in the region and provides a range of services, including various types of blocks, injections, radiofrequency nerve ablations and more.
In Catoosa County, the practice is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays with plans to add Mondays to the schedule in the near future, said practice manager Krista Reed. Nurse practitioner Karyn Apone has been at the Catoosa location for about five years and has worked in pain management for about 10 years. “She chose health care as her profession to care for others and to be of service to our community,” said Reed.
To schedule an appointment with the Neurosurgery and Spine Center, please call the Dalton office at 706-529-7124.