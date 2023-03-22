Hamilton Health Care System to open Hamilton Health – Calhoun Campus soon

Long-time Calhoun/Gordon County healthcare partner and provider Hamilton Health Care System is scheduled to open a new 34,000-square-foot facility in Calhoun soon.
The new facility is under construction and located at 215 Curtis Parkway.
“We’re honored and excited to expand Hamilton’s healthcare services into the Calhoun and Gordon County community. Our goal is to provide integrative healthcare services in a comprehensive way,” said Lisa Lovelace, executive vice president for Operations and Provider Affiliates (overseeing Hamilton Physician Services).
Hamilton Health — Calhoun Campus will replace the location at 100 Willowbrook Way, and will include expanded services, providing comprehensive, expert medical care enhanced by advanced technologies and innovative treatment modalities.
Planned services that will be available at this location will include: family medicine, internal medicine, walk-in care, pain management, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, oncology, endocrinology, imaging (initially including X-ray, mammography and ultrasound), and services related to vascular surgery and cardiovascular surgery.
“By expanding the services at the new location, people in Calhoun and Gordon County will receive the most advanced care from experts in their fields,” Lovelace said. “These services are typically only available in metropolitan areas. Hamilton’s goal is to bring specialty services to the community and allow patients to stay closer to home.”