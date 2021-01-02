Aidan Hadaway has already had his share of big-time moments in just over a season-and-a-half with the LaFayette varsity basketball team, but late Saturday afternoon, the junior put on a performance neither he nor anyone else sitting in Dan Priest Gymnasium will soon forget.
Hadaway was a one-man highlight reel, driving the lane, throwing down several thunderous dunks and sinking one big 3-pointer as he set a new Ramblers’ program-record with 44 points in an 89-32 victory over visiting Ridgeland.
The 6-foot-6 forward put up 12 points in the opening quarter and added 13 more in the second as LaFayette (6-0) opened up a 57-13 lead at intermission. He added 10 more in the third and picked up nine final points in the fourth.
His final bucket, his only 3-pointer of the game, came in front of the Ramblers bench and he celebrated with his teammates before leaving the game with 3:48 to play.
His 44 points broke the previous record of 43, set by Jon Morgan in a home win over Gilmer on Jan. 23, 2018.
Hadaway also finished the game with 12 rebounds, while Porter went for 15 points, 13 boards and four blocked shots. Junior Barber picked up 11 points in the victory, while the rest of the scoring included Jordan Kennerly with five, Dawson Pendergrass with four, Zach Barrett with three, and Jaylon Ramsey, Kendall Culbreth, Sam Hall, Gray Payton and Jaden Morris with two apiece.
Matthew Ramsey, Judd Anderson and Chase Hickman each had six points for Ridgeland (1-6). John Hill and Zack Harrison both added five and Andrew Johnson finished with four.
LaFayette girls 65, Ridgeland 18In the opener, the Lady Ramblers stormed out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and used a 21-point outburst in the third quarter to secure the win.
LaFayette (4-1) got 14 points and a pair of blocks from Mykeria Johnson, while LaTyah Barber had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Haynie Gilstrap added seven points with Suki Williams and Heather Tucker finishing with six each.
Five points by Fanny Barber, four each from Jenna Baker and Savanna Hall, and two apiece by Sara Pendley, Michaela Baker and Haven Yancy rounded out the scoresheet. Hall pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Haylee Collins had a team-best six points for Ridgeland (1-8), followed by Macie Boren with five, Autumn Pasley with four, Camby Arthur with two and Mackensie Miller with one.
LaFayette girls 54, Trion 51
The Lady Ramblers celebrated Senior Night last Tuesday and got two big performances from their seniors in a narrow win.
LaTyah Barber had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists and Hall added eight points and seven boards as the Lady Ramblers rallied from a 27-24 halftime deficit.
Johnson added 14 points in the win and Yancy came through with 10. Five points from Williams and four from Tucker completed the scoring.
LaFayette boys 62, Trion 29
The Ramblers completed the sweep behind Porter’s 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Hadaway scored 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots, while Barber scored 17 points behind four 3-pointers.