Miniature Santas, burlap ribbons and festive baubles are just a few of the items decorating the trees at the Harris Arts Center this Christmas.
The arts center does Christmas Open House a little differently from other downtown shops each year. Instead of offering sales, deals or giveaways, the HAC opens its doors for the annual Festival of Trees silent auction, its most popular fundraiser of the year. More than 300 people are estimated to visit each season to take a look at the community's creative twist on holiday decor.
"The community looks forward to the Festival of Trees every year. In spite of the difficulties we’ve faced, we are persevering and bringing a little holiday cheer to 2020," said Program Coordinator Crystal Chapman. "As with all non-profits this year, we are relying on the generosity of our patrons and the community to make this fundraiser a success."
Included in the festive holiday display of more than 80 entries are table-top Christmas trees, wreaths, locally-crafted pottery pieces, centerpieces, specialty gift baskets and larger pieces of art. Themes for some of this year's trees include Cowboy Christmas, Broadway from Six Feet Away and Heavenly Birds.
All the items up for auction have been donated or sponsored by local individuals and businesses. The Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For the first time in the fundraiser's history, the auction will feature an online bidding component. Chapman said she hopes this will encourage those who may not yet feel comfortable visiting in person to still participate in the festive cheer.
"We hope that everyone will be able to enjoy the trees and other entries from their home if they are not comfortable joining us in person," Chapman said.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving.
Call (706) 629-2599 for more information about holiday events this season, and visit https://harrisartscenter.com/christmas-tree-auction/ to bid online.