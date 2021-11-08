The 17th Annual Festival of Trees is in full swing at the Harris Arts Center.
More than 90 entries are on display in the galleries now through Dec. 5.
Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees or sponsor a tree designed by one of our faithful elves.
Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, artwork and specialty gift baskets are offered for silent auction with the proceeds going to support the Arts Center’s artistic programming. For the second year, bidders may view and place bids online.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have special Sunday hours, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., during downtown Calhoun’s Christmas Open House on Nov. 21.
The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving. Call for details.
Final day of bidding is Sunday, December 5. The Arts Center will be open for in person bids from 1 to 5 p.m. Online bidding will end at 3 p.m. and continue for two hours in the galleries. All winners will be notified within 24 hours.
The Harris Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at noon, join us for our Annual Ladies Luncheon. This year’s “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” Ladies’ Luncheon will feature entertainment and a hot lunch by David Burton of Wall Street Catering.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday luncheon without festive holiday tables. After lunch, head downstairs and take a tour of our Festival of Trees.
Tickets for the Ladies’ Luncheon are $20 per person and can be purchased online or by calling the HAC. For more information, please call the HAC at 706-629-2599.
Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, AdventHealth, Downtown Development Authority and Turner Heat & Air.