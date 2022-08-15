Harris Arts Center

The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.

 Blake Silvers

The Harris Arts Center is offering several new classes in the upcoming months.

HAC will offer a free creative writing class, "Building Your Creative Writing Muscle", with author Millicent Flake on Monday, Sept. 12, through Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Registration is required for the class by Sept. 10.

