The Harris Arts Center is offering several new classes in the upcoming months.
HAC will offer a free creative writing class, "Building Your Creative Writing Muscle", with author Millicent Flake on Monday, Sept. 12, through Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Registration is required for the class by Sept. 10.
Several sewing classes are also slated for the next three months. Each class takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 22, the class will teach how to sew a pillowcase. On Thursday, Oct. 13, attendees will learn how to create a drawstring bag. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the class will work to make a simple apron.
Those sewing classes are $90 per class, with members receiving a $5 discount. All materials are included in the fee, but a sewing machine is required. Registration is required one week prior to each class. Saturday classes are available on demand.
HAC will also offer Introduction to Bridge classes once a week for ten weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 23, and ending Oct. 18. Classes run 10 a.m. to noon, and feature instructor Bob Henderson, who plays online, in tournaments, and with the Rome Duplicate Bridge Club.
Registration is required Aug. 17. The fee is $120 for non-members and $110 for members.
There will be a beginners' cake decorating class on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m., hosted by the Crazy Cake Lady. All supplies will be included. The class is $75 per person, and members get a $5 discount.
Finally, on Fridays at 9 a.m., the Harris Arts Center offers contemporary yoga classes. Those cost $10 per session for non-members, and $8 for members.
Those interested in registering for a class should call 706-629-2599. HAC also welcomes input on new classes; email miranda@harrisartscenter.com with ideas.