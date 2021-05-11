The Harris Arts Center in Calhoun, Georgia is conducting a search for the position of Executive Director.
The Harris Arts Center is home to the Roland Hayes Museum, Ratner Theater, art galleries, classroom and rental spaces. The position reports to the Harris Arts Center board of Directors for the proper administration of all policies and operations of the center.
The ideal candidate would have a college degree or equivalent, non-profit, fund raising, grant writing experience and a desire to serve the community. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to cultivate relationships in the community.
A complete job description can be found at harrisartscenter.com/employment opportunity/.
The position is full time with a salary of $40,000. To apply for or inquire about this position, send a resume and cover letter to nsainato@mslogistics.us.