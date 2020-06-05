The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is moving from their current location at Three Rivers Drive to the former Pop’s Place Antiques store behind Central Plaza.
Executive Director Betsy Allgood decided to relocate so that the store is easier to access at their new location at 504 E. First Ave. It will also be near their former location, which was in Central Plaza.
She said it will be slightly smaller for storage and office space, but will have the same amount of floor space.
Over the next few weeks, the nonprofit affiliate will begin moving their offices to the new location, but none of their merchandise. Meanwhile, volunteers will begin painting the new store and setting up floor displays. They had planned to move in and set up sooner, but the coronavirus pandemic created some complications for the nonprofit.
The store will continue taking donations of furniture and appliances until the move, according to Allgood.
The last day at 95 Three Rivers Drive will be June 27. Until then, the store will have a 25% off sale every Saturday in June.
There will be a soft reopening on July 7 at the new location. Later in the month, on July 25, the store will host a grand reopening with a sale and refreshments, Allgood said.
Despite the new location, the store will be sticking to its usual schedule of Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers have also been busy working on a critical repair project in South Rome. A critical repair project is a rehabilitation of a home, where volunteers rebuild the roofs, fix plumbing and stabilize the walls and floors. This differs from their “Brush with Kindness” projects, which are more minor repairs.
The nonprofit will also break ground on their 57th home in Rome this summer, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Rome. Allgood hopes to have the house finished by the end of the year for the partner family to move in.