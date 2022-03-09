Rome City School Board announces GSBA as superintendent hiring agency, is phasing out two schools
Rome City Schools Board of Education selected the Georgia School Board Association to be the search firm for the superintendent hiring process. The board also announced it will phase out the former North Heights Elementary School facility and the current Rome Middle School facility.
On Tuesday March 8, the Rome City Schools Board of Education announced that the GSBA will be the search firm that will select candidates to be the next superintendent. This decision comes after the current superintendent, Louis Byars, announced his retirement on February 15 which will be effective at the end of the school year May 31.
There were three other search firms that were candidates: G.R. recruiting; Hazard, Young & Associates; and King-Cooper and Associates. One of the agencies was requested by the board, but the company did not reach back out to them. Another search firm agency attended the caucus through the Zoom.
"If you don't take the time out to appear here in person," board member Faith Collins said about the other companies who could conduct the search. "It didn't sound much to me that either one was interested."
Also, board member Alvin Jackson did not believe that the more expensive options offered any additional services than what GSBA offered. GSBA's services cost $7,800; however, other agencies' services were at least $10,000 more than GSBA.
Collins and board member, Will Byington, are the only board members who have experience using the GSBA to pick a superintendent. Byars was hired using this search firm. Byington envisions the GSBA will take on a facilitator role and the board will hire the candidate.
The next step in the hiring process is for board remembers to make a list of characteristics and qualities they would like to see in a superintendent. They will then create a timeline for GSBA to conduct their search. GSBA will then gather candidates who fit these qualifications and present those options to the board.
Additionally, the board announced that it will be phasing out both the former North Heights Elementary school facility and the current Rome Middle School Facility.
Phasing out the two schools will remove classrooms from the system's inventory. This will maximize state funds for the district, and the two building will be converted into non-instructional spaces. North Heights will be phased out because the cost of renovations to bring the building up to code are greater than state funds to replace the facility.
A new middle school is anticipated to be completed in 2024. This will be funded by state funds and the Educational Special Purpose Local Operational Sales Tax if it is passed in May. If the tax is not passed, the middle school's projected completion date of 2024 will be delayed as lawmakers amend the ESPLOST.