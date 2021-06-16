Following a major renovation throughout the last several months, Greater Community Bank will hold a grand reopening of the company’s Calhoun branch this weekend.
Set for Saturday evening, from 5 to 9, the Calhoun GCB, 305 W. Belmont Drive, will host community partners and members of the public to officially reopen the branch.
Though the branch has remained open in various limited capacities over the last several months, bank leadership saw the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic as an ideal time to partially close the building and take on the task of remodeling the 11,000 square foot building.
What was once home to Calhoun’s Movie Gallery and Little Caesars throughout much of the 1990s is now a state-of-the art banking facility, according to the GCB officials.
Saturday’s reopening event will include entertainment, food and prizes.