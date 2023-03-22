Gov. Kemp, Explore Georgia unveil 2023 Official State Travel Guide

On Monday, Feb. 13, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, unveiled the 2023 Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide.

This free, annual publication is dedicated to inspiring travel to and within the state. The 2023 edition features four different covers, marking the first time in more than a decade that the guide has been published with multiple covers.

