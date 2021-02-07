Zack McCormick presented last week’s awards for the Goss Insurance Agency Basketball Players of the Week to Gordon Lee’s Emma McGraw and Ringgold’s Daniel Fow. McGraw, a junior, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in the previous week, while Fow, a senior, had a 19-point, six-rebound, four-steal, four-assist effort in a game against Rockmart.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

