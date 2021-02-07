Zack McCormick presented last week’s awards for the Goss Insurance Agency Basketball Players of the Week to Gordon Lee’s Emma McGraw and Ringgold’s Daniel Fow. McGraw, a junior, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in the previous week, while Fow, a senior, had a 19-point, six-rebound, four-steal, four-assist effort in a game against Rockmart.
Goss Insurance Basketball Players of the Week
sherpst
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Lenders foreclose on Town Center Mall
- Model High mourns 2020 grad killed in wreck on I-16
- Seven arrested in cockfighting investigation in Chickamauga
- Local coach and former NFL star dies of COVID-19 complications
- 62-year-old Calhoun man found dead behind Walgreens identified
- Studstill, Tyler
- Authorities release ID of man killed in fatal wreck on Alabama Highway
- Traffic stop turns into shooting investigation, one man dead
- Four Model Blue Devils commit to college level, honor former teammate
- Florida grocery chain heiress gave $300,000 to Trump rally preceding Capitol riots, report says