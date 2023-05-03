As part of a relatively short Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, an ordinance change saw a first reading, and certain items were declared surplus.
An proposed ordinance to prohibit commercial fishing on County-owned properties was read that, if eventually approved, would restrict fishing methods that would be allowed.
"It would make it unlawful to fish commercially, or to buy or sell fish caught in the waters of any park, historic site or recreational area belonging to Gordon County, Georgia," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
The change would make fishing on properties like Salacoa Creek Park with anything other than a pole and line or rod and reel without written permission unlawful, and gives authority to state and local law officers to enforce the law.
Approved by commissioners was a request by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office to deem 39 electronic jail video visualization devices as surplus equipment.
Also approved was a request to retain special projects council
"We've got a whole lot of stuff going on right now," Ledbetter said, adding that with some of the more complex issues County Government is facing at the moment, some additional help is needed."
According to Ledbetter, the contract will be with the firm McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman and Monroe LLP.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, May 16, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.