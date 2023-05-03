Gordon County Government seal LOGO
Blake Silvers

As part of a relatively short Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, an ordinance change saw a first reading, and certain items were declared surplus. 

An proposed ordinance to prohibit commercial fishing on County-owned properties was read that, if eventually approved, would restrict fishing methods that would be allowed. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In