Two timely hits by Kade Cowan and two clutch strikeouts by Brody Cobb helped the Gordon Lee Trojans take down Mount Paran Christian, 8-6, this past Wednesday afternoon in Chickamauga.
The victory allowed the Trojans to split the home-and-home series after the Eagles picked up a 5-1 victory in Atlanta last Saturday.
The visitors led 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning when Cade Peterson reached first base on a dropped third strike. However, the next two batters would strike out as the Eagles looked to escape the inning without any damage.
But that was not to be the case as Jake Poindexter singled and back-to-back-to-back RBI singles by Griff Collins, Jacob Neal and Nate Dunfee would follow. Cowan later ripped a two-run triple to center field to cap a five-run inning.
Mt. Paran closed the gap to 5-3, but the Trojans got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Cobb, who drew a welcome free pass with the bases juiced.
The Eagles got the run right back in the top of the fifth and added two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, 6-6. But in the bottom of the sixth, Collins and Dunfee both singled to set the table for Cowan, who delivered his second big two-run double of the game.
Mt. Paran still didn’t make it easy in the top of the seventh as they put runners at second and third with one out. However, Cobb, who came into pitch to start the inning, got a big strikeout for the second out and then caught the last batter he faced looking to strand the runners and end the game.
Riley King got the start and pitched four solid innings of two-hit ball. He gave up two earned runs and four walks and finished with four strikeouts. Blake Rodgers and Peterson each pitched an inning of relief, before Cobb was able to slam the door. Peterson got the win as the pitcher of record for the Trojans (2-1).