The Gordon Lee Trojans and the LFO Warriors finally broke the ice on the 2021 season at Huston Black Field in Fort Oglethorpe this past Wednesday and it was the visitors scoring eight times in their final two at-bats to post a 10-3 victory.
Bo Rhudy had two hits for the Trojans, including a two-run double in the sixth inning. He finished with one stolen base and two runs scored. Jacob Neal delivered an RBI-double in the fourth inning and added a two-run single in the top of the sixth to cap a 2 for 4, three-RBI afternoon.
Cade Peterson had two hits, a stolen base and scored three times, while Brodie Genter also picked up an RBI-single.
Lefty Riley King got the start on the hill for Gordon Lee and pitched four innings of one-hit ball. King walked two batters and finished with eight strikeouts. Tanner Wilson pitched the final three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Blaine Hollis drove in the first run of the season for the Warriors on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning and Nyko Simpson capped a 2 for 4 season debut with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Will Carroll and Gage Kelley also had singles for the Warriors.
Matthew Shields started and pitched four solid innings for LFO, though he was ultimately tagged with the loss. He allowed just one earned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Eli Walker gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks in two innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts, while Carroll gave up one hit and one walk in one inning with one strikeout.
Rome 8, LFO 0
The Warriors traveled to face the Wolves on Friday night and could not get anything going offensively as they managed just three hits — all singles — and struck out 15 times.
Carroll had two of the hits for LFO (0-2), while Simpson picked up the other. Carroll pitched the first five innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks, though he did fan 10 batters. Tres Brown threw an inning of relief, giving up four earned on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
LFO will play Rome again, this time at home, on March 2.
Mt. Paran 5, Gordon Lee 1
The Trojans trekked to Atlanta on Saturday for the first of a home-and-home with former Region 6-A foe Mt. Paran Christian and fell to 1-1 on the season.
The Trojans took an early lead on an RBI-single by Peterson in the top of the first inning. However, the Eagles would counter with two runs in the bottom of the frame. They would tack on a solo run in the second and add two more in the third, the final run coming on a Gordon Lee error.
Nate Dunfee and Brody Cobb also had singles for the Trojans, while Dunfee scored the only run of the game for the visiting team.
Jake Poindexter pitched the first 2.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Rhudy pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six.
The two teams were slated for the rematch Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Chickamauga.