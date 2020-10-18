The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will be taking even more momentum into the state tournament this week after sweeping Dalton and LaFayette in a tri-match last Tuesday night in south Walker County.
The Lady Trojans took down the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts, 25-11, 25-21, before knocking off state-ranked LaFayette, 25-20, 24-26, 15-9.
Brooklyn Hudson finished with 21 kills and 12 digs. Emoree Rogers had 15 kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Sam Cramer dished out 23 assists, five kills and six digs. Arilyn Lee recorded 15 kills and 14 digs, while M.K. Roberts added 15 digs and Annie McDaniel had 12 digs.
Gordon Lee (33-11), the Area 7 champions, will face Temple, the No. 4 seed from Area 6, in the opening round of the AA/A Public School tournament at 5 p.m. this Wednesday (Oct. 21).
Should they win, they would host either Area 5 runner-up Lovett or Area 8 No. 3 seed Lake Oconee Academy in the second round on Saturday.