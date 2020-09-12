The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans welcomed Calhoun to Chickamauga for their annual grudge match last Wednesday and the hosts spotted the Lady Jackets a run in the top of the first inning before rallying for a 6-2 victory.
The bottom of the third inning proved to be the difference-maker for the Navy-and-White. Leading 2-1, Emma Langston ripped a two-run double and Ryleigh Ledford swiped home on a double steal to help give Gordon Lee the lead for good.
Langston finished 2 for 3 on the day with three RBIs. Addison Sturdivant had two hits and scored a run. Ashlyn Schmidt and Emma Minghini scored two runs each, while Allie Farrow delivered a timely RBI-single.
Minghini threw all seven innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Both runs Calhoun scored were unearned.
Gordon Lee 11, Mt. Zion 0
The fourth-ranked Lady Trojans moved to 3-0 in Region 6-A Public on Thursday with a four-inning victory over the eighth-ranked Lady Eagles in a battle of top 10 teams.
The Lady Trojans got a 3 for 3 day from Allie Farrow. Farrow had three doubles, including a two-run version in the first, while she drove in another run on a two-base hit in the second inning.
Minghini had a two-run double in the second inning and Jordan Dyer capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the fourth. Dyer finished 2 for 3 on the afternoon, while Madison Farrow and Sidney Gasaway both picked up solo RBIs.
Langston threw five innings, allowing just two singles and a walk with 10 strikeouts.
Heard County 3, Gordon Lee 2
The Lady Trojans saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night with a defeat at the hands of Heard County in the Carrollton Invitational.
All three runs for the Lady Braves came in the top of the fifth inning and all three were unearned.
Minghini and Gasaway were both 2 for 3 for the Lady Trojans, while Dyer and Sturdivant each knocked in a run. Madison Farrow had a hit, scored a run and delivered a sacrifice.
Minghini was saddled with a very tough loss. She allowed just four hits and one walk over six innings, ending the game with 11 strikeouts.
It was the first meeting for the two schools since the 2014 Class AA state finals, in which Heard County won, 6-2.
Gordon Lee 8, East Paulding 2
The Lady Trojans bounced back on Saturday by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. They piled up four more runs in the fourth inning and eventually won the game in five.
Sturdivant and Allie Farrow both had three hits each. Madison Farrow had two hits and drove in three runs. Minghini went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Langston had two hits and scored a run. Gasaway had one hit and two RBIs. Dyer added a double and Anniston Hudson scored three times.
Langston pitched all five innings. She gave up five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Both of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee 8, Cherokee 0
The second game on Saturday also lasted just five innings as Minghini allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters. She also helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
Langston had a solo home run for the Lady Trojans. Schmidt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sturdivant had a hit and scored twice. Madison Farrow and Hudson also had solo RBIs, while Allie Farrow doubled for Gordon Lee (11-3, 3-0).