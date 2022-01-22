What a week it was for the Gordon Lee Trojans.
Last Tuesday, they traveled to Atlanta and posted a 28-point victory over B.E.S.T. Academy. Then on Friday, they got back on the buses and rolled into Carroll County where they held Mt. Zion to just eight second-half points in another region win.
Back in the familiar and friendly confines of Chickamauga on Saturday, the Navy-and-White used a solid third quarter to earn some breathing room and go on to a 55-40 win over Dalton Academy. The win finished off a 3-0 week and allowed them to improve to 10-3 in Region 6-A play.
With the victory, Gordon Lee (12-7 entering this week) took a half-game lead over Fulton Leadership Academy (9-3 in 6-A) for third place in the standings. Top-ranked Drew Charter School, who was slated to come to Chickamauga on Tuesday of this week, sits atop the table at 11-0, while Bowdon (11-2) began the week a game ahead of Gordon Lee for second place.
The Trojans started this week with five region games remaining. They will travel to Trion this Friday, while home games with Atlanta Classical Academy and Armuchee, along with a road trip to Bowdon, are left on the docket before the region tournament.
Saturday’s game saw Gordon Lee put up 19 points in the opening quarter, thanks to four 3-pointers with two coming off the fingertips of Robert Henson. However, the Trojans were limited to just six points in the second quarter and they went into halftime with a narrow 25-21 lead.
But Gordon Lee flipped on the defensive switch in the third. They held the Pumas to just seven points in the period, while adding 17 points to their own total to take a more comfortable 42-28 lead going into the final eight minutes. Three more treys in the fourth would help seal the win.
Henson finished with 11 points, while Hunter Holmes poured in a game-high 16. Sam Sartin added eight with Cooper Jackson and Will McCutcheon both dropping in five. The scoring was completed by three apiece from Jordan Underwood and Luke Sikes and two apiece from Josh Underwood and Evan Parham.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 48, DALTON ACADEMY 4
The Lady Trojans made up for Friday night’s loss to No. 8-ranked Mt. Zion by cruising to a win over the outmatched Lady Pumas.
Gordon Lee (11-9 entering this week) led 17-0 after the first quarter and 29-2 at intermission on its way to a third region victory in its last four chances.
Emma McGraw knocked down three 3-pointers, while Tenslee Wilson matched her with 11 total points. Emma Phillips went for eight points, while Kaitlyn Wagoner and Gracie Helton both added four.
Macy Sharp scored three points. The trio of Kaitlyn Johnson, Dallas Wagoner and Jenny Beth Freeman all had two points, while Madilyn Bailey added one.
Gordon Lee began this week at 5-3 and with a hold on third place in the region standings with four region games left until the postseason tournament. After Tuesday’s game with Drew Charter, they will travel to Trion on Friday before games next week against Armuchee (home) and Bowdon (away).
Mt. Zion and Trion were both undefeated in 6-A play going into their game on Monday of this week.