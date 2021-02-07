The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans began a very busy week with a sweep of visiting Oakwood Christian during Senior Night at Gordon Lee last Monday.
Gordon Lee girls 42, Oakwood 37
After two tough battles in the teams’ first two meetings of the season, including an Oakwood win in overtime in the previous matchup, the third game would be another close one with the Lady Trojans using a 9-0 third-quarter run to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.
Emma Phillips scored eight of her 12 points in the third for Gordon Lee and Emma McGraw ended her night with 10 points. Emma Langston had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Addison Sturdivant finished with five points, followed by Riley Shirley with four and Kaitlyn Wagoner with three.
Lily Green paced the Lady Eagles with 14 points, adding eight rebounds and four blocks. Mana Gilchrist added 10 points, seven boards and two steals and Grayson Broadrick had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Avery Green and Raleigh Suits had two apiece to round out the scoring. Suits also collected four rebounds and a steal, while Green had four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
More on this game can be found on our website.
Gordon Lee boys 60, Oakwood 35
The Trojans collected a third straight win overall in the nightcap, jumping out 15-4 after one quarter before taking an insurmountable 40-13 advantage into the break.
Both teams would substitute freely throughout the game.
Will Carswell had 18 points for Gordon Lee and Logan Simerley added 12. Robert Henson dropped in eight points, followed by Conner Whitman with five and Hunter Holmes and Anthony Sikes with five each.
Luke Sikes added three points, while two from Sam Fehr and one from Dawson Knight completed the scoring for the Trojans.
The Eagles (0-11) were led by nine points from Caleb Epperson, seven by Tomo Gilchrist and five from Joseph Dawson. Price Ray scored four, followed by three each from Garrett Dempsey and Knox Brashier and two apiece from Hunter Hickman and John McDonough.
Armuchee girls 48, Gordon Lee 39
The Lady Trojans fell behind by six points after the first quarter in the opener last Tuesday and were not able to make up the deficit as they dropped a Region 6-A decision.
McGraw scored 15 points for Gordon Lee, including three 3-pointers, while Langston had eight points with a pair of long-range shots. Phillips finished with six points. Wagoner and Ashlyn Schmidt had three points each, while Sturdivant and Shirley scored two apiece to round out the scoring column.
Gordon Lee boys 43, Armuchee 40
The Trojans kept it going in Floyd County as they rallied in the fourth quarter to stun the Indians. Gordon Lee trailed 22-18 at halftime and remained down by four entering the fourth quarter.
But Holmes lit up Armuchee for 10 points in the final eight minutes, including making all three of his attempts at the free throw line. Cayden Powell added seven in the fourth as the Trojans battled back to pull out the victory.
Holmes finished with 15 points on the night with Powell adding nine. Carswell scored 10, while six from Sikes and three from Knight capped the night for the Navy-and-White.
Gordon Lee boys 59, Mt. Zion 53
The Trojans made it five consecutive wins on Thursday with a make-up game victory on the road. Simerley had 18 points to lead the way, followed by 15 from Holmes and 12 from Carswell.
Bowdon boys 85, Gordon Lee 46
The streak, however, came to an end back in Chickamauga on Friday night against the state-ranked Red Devils, who jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Holmes had four 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Trojans (11-12, 7-8) in the loss. Simerley scored 10 points. Carswell added seven. Powell scored four points, followed by Cooper Jackson with three, Sikes with two and Knight with one.
The girls’ game was not played as Bowdon was forced to cancel the game. Gordon Lee (7-11, 2-8) was awarded a forfeit as the game will not be made up.