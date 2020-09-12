The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 2-0 in Area 7-AA/A Public last Tuesday night with an easy 25-6, 25-3 win over Morris Innovative in a match played in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee also faced crosstown rival Oakwood Christian Academy for the very first time and defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-15 and 25-20.
Brooklyn Hudson had 12 kills, 11 aces and four digs on the night. Sam Cramer had 10 aces to go with five blocks and three kills. Annie McDaniel had 10 digs, five aces and five blocks, while M.K. Roberts added four kills and dished out 20 assists.
Gordon Lee dropped matches to tough Tennessee opposition during the Showdown in the Mountains tournament at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Saturday.
The Lady Trojans lost in three sets to Concord Christian (15-25, 25-22, 8-15) and fell in a three-setter to Cleveland (11-25, 25-10, 13-15). They faced Hardin Valley in the final match and lost (16-25, 19-25) to go 0-3 on the day.
Roberts had 38 assists and 11 digs on the day. Ashlyn Boyd finished with 14 digs. McDaniel added 18 digs and Hudson collected 23 kills and 12 digs on the afternoon as Gordon Lee fell to 17-9 overall on the year.