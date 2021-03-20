The Gordon Lee Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the most recent Class A Public School state rankings, traveled north of the border to take on Chattanooga Division II private school powerhouse Baylor last Monday and returned to Chickamauga with a 6-2 loss, snapping their lengthy winning streak.
The Red Raiders, featuring a number of All-American candidates and potential high draft choices, began the 2021 season ranked in the top 15 nationally by MaxPreps.com.
Down 6-0 going into the top of the seventh, Gordon Lee scored twice and had the bases loaded with the tying run at the plate, but one final out would finally end the rally.
Kade Cowan and Cade Peterson each had a hit and scored a run, while Griff Collins also collected one hit. Georgia signee Jake Poindexter threw three innings. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Bo Rhudy also pitched three innings, giving up two earned on two hits and a one walk and fanning six.
Vito Valincius, a South Carolina signee, was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Both hits were homers, including a solo shot earlier in the game. Missouri signee Jay Dill pitched 3.2 innings for Baylor, allowing a hit and six walks, but striking out 10.
Gordon Lee 6, Heritage 5
The Trojans scored all six of their runs with two outs and claimed a non-region victory Saturday afternoon in Boynton.
Gordon Lee (11-2) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth after Cowan’s RBI-single back up the middle allowed Nate Dunfee to score from second. The Trojans would plate two more runs before the inning was up, one on an error and one on Brodie Genter’s walk with the bases loaded.
The Generals, however, answered with three runs to tie the score and the game would go to extras. But in the top of the eighth, Gordon Lee found some more two-out magic.
After Peterson singled earlier in the frame, Genter drew a two-out walk before Poindexter came through with a big RBI-single to bring in what turned out to be the winning run. Logan Simerley would snare a liner at second base for the final out a half-inning later with the tying run at first.
Seven different Gordon Lee players accounted for the Trojans’ seven hits on the day. Blake Rodgers pitched the first five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk, adding three strikeouts. Peterson struck out one, but gave up three earned runs in one inning of relief. Genter threw the final two innings out of the bullpen. He struck out one batter and did not allow a hit.