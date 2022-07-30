GORDON LEE LADY TROJANSHead Coach: Dana Mull
Last Year: 32-5 overall, 10-0 in Region 6-A, Class A Public state runner-up
The 11-time fastpitch state champions saw their streak of six straight state titles snapped last fall, although a remarkable run of 16 consecutive trips to the championship series continued. Now it’s time to see if the Navy-and-White can keep up the pace in a higher classification as they are set to embark on their first-ever season in Class AAA. The Lady Trojans have established pitching, speed on the bases and plenty of veterans returning, even for a roster with just six upperclassmen. Gordon Lee has proven that they can hang with and beat some of the top teams in higher classifications for many years now and they should be an instant contender in a Catoosa and Walker County-heavy Region 6-AAA.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Mull: “I think our strength will be consistency in all areas of the game — pitching, defense and offense.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Mull: “Our returning players stepping up and adjusting to a new region.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Mull: “The region looks to be good with lots of talent. It should be fun to compete in this region.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Mull: “Compete!”
Seniors: Sophia McDonald (2B), Chloee Fryar (OF), Emma Phillips (OF), Ryleigh Ledford (UTL)
Other Key Returning Players: Sydney Garrett (Jr., P/1B), Dallas Wagoner (Jr., C), Tenslee Wilson (So., C/3B), Gracie Helton (So., SS), Lillian McCullough (So., P/OF), Macartney Angel (So., P/1B)
