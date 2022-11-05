Competition cheerleading squads from all over Georgia competed this past Saturday for a spot at the table in Macon this weekend.

In a new format, all regions from each of the classifications competed in the same location. Region champions were crowned, but the 16 highest-scoring teams, regardless of region finish, earned spots in the GHSA State Championships.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In