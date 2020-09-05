Billy Neil Ellis Stadium was lit up with Friday Night Lights and the Gordon Lee Trojans did their part to light up the scoreboard.
The long-awaited season-opener of the 2020 season saw the Navy-and-White put up the most points they scored in a single game in nearly four years as they piled up a 50-28 victory over visiting Dade County.
After scoring three touchdowns against the Wolverines in last year’s opener in Trenton, Cade Peterson found the endzone three more times on Friday, finishing with 125 yards on 15 carries. Bo Rhudy had an even 100 yards on eight attempts and Cody Thomas picked up 76 yards on 11 carries.
Gordon Lee finished with 447 yards of offense, 385 coming on the ground. They ran the ball 46 times against the Wolverines, while quarterback Blake Groce was an efficient 3 of 3 through the air for 62 yards. Jacob Neal caught two passes for 54 yards.
Thomas had a 1-yard scoring run in the opening quarter and Rhudy took one in from 12 yards out to stake the Trojans to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Peterson would score on runs of 20 and 17 yards in the second quarter as the Trojans built a 28-14 lead at the break.
Gordon Lee would find the endzone two more times in the third quarter to build a 43-14 advantage. Penn Askew ran one in from 10 yards out, while Peterson scored on an 8-yard run. Neal also picked up a two-point conversion in the quarter and Conner Whitman added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth. Kicker Montgomery Kephart converted all six of his extra-point attempts.
Defensively, Askew had 10 total stops, seven of them solo, while Thomas also had seven solo tackles. Brody Cobb had six solo tackles and one assist. Hayden Walker had five solo tackles and an assist, while Whitman, Peterson and Zane Blaylock all had five solo stops.
Neal, Kameron Oliver and Gabe Kirkendoll recorded one sack apiece, while the Trojans broke up four passes in the game.
The 50 points were the most Gordon Lee has ever scored against Dade County in a series that dates back to 1953, while it was the most points Gordon Lee had scored in any single game since a 51-24 win over LFO in 2016.
The Trojans (1-0) will travel to LFO (0-1) to take on the Warriors this Friday night.