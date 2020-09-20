After scoring 29 unanswered points in last week’s win at LFO, Gordon Lee put 28 unanswered points over parts of three quarters on Friday night and moved to 3-0 with a 56-34 home victory over Walker County rival LaFayette.
Gordon Lee has now scored 135 points this season. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website (ghsfha.org), it is the most points for a Trojan team in its first three games in 82 years. It also marks just the second time in the program’s history that the Trojans have put up 50 or more points twice in a single season.
The last Gordon Lee team to score at least 50 points twice in a single year was head coach Ben Boulware’s 1949 squad, who went on to play for the GHSA Class C state championship.
The Trojans and Ramblers exchanged touchdowns in the opening quarter as the first stanza ended in a 14-14 tie.
However, the home team would add a third touchdown in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead at intermission. They would outscore LaFayette 14-0 in the third quarter before scoring the first touchdown of what would be a high-scoring final period that saw the two teams combine for 41 points.
Gordon Lee had 443 yards of total offense, including 377 on the ground, as they rushed the ball 53 times.
Bo Rhudy went over 100 yards for the third consecutive game as he finished with 121 yards on 18 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Brody Cobb carried the ball eight times for 91 yards and Cade Peterson had 85 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 15, 8, 5 and 2 yards.
Cody Thomas ran the ball nine times for 46 yards and Nate Dunfee had three carries for 34 yards, picking up touchdown runs of 10 and 20 yards. Quarterback Blake Groce completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Cobb, while Jacob Neal caught the other two passes, good for 51 yards.
Cobb led the defensive effort with nine tackles, two assists and one pass break-up. Hayden Walker had five tackles and recovered a fumble. Ryan Swaney also had five tackles, while 18 different Gordon Lee players made at least one stop. Thomas, Gabe Kirkendoll and Logan Ball each recorded a sack, while Montgomery Kephart went 7 of 7 on extra points to remain perfect in that category on the season.
Jaylon Ramsey had a huge night for the Ramblers in the loss. The junior quarterback was an efficient 13 of 17 in the air for 146 yards and two TD passes, while he also ran 15 times for 114 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run.
Junior Barber led the receiving corps with six grabs for 116 yards with touchdown catches of 23 and 35 yards. Jamario Clements added 83 yards on 12 carries with a 2-yard TD run and Trey Taylor had 74 yards on six attempts, 50 coming on a scoring scamper.
Defensively, linebackers Ben Maanum and Hunter Deal had 12 total tackles apiece. Deal had nine solo stops, while Maanum added six. Brent Minor collected 11 more tackles, five solo, and Stone Phillips recovered a fumble.
Gordon Lee, off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, will enjoy an open date on Friday before heading Gordon Central (1-2) to face the Warriors on Oct. 2. Meanwhile, LaFayette (0-2) will look to regroup this Friday night at home against LFO (0-2). It will be the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.