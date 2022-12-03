The City of Chickamauga goes all out for Christmas. Dec. 10 is the big day this year.
You can set the mood the night before, Dec. 9, with a candlelight tour of the Gordon-Lee Mansion where you’ll be serenaded by live period music and offered hot cider and gingersnaps. Or you can save your tour for Dec. 10 in the evening.
The Mansion is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 for its last tours of the year. The cost of a tour is $10 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. The mansion consists of eight rooms, all decorated for Christmas, and typically takes 30 minutes to tour. It’s located at 217 Cove St.
Downhome Christmas Market, parade, movie
Dec. 10 is the big day. The annual Christmas market, sponsored by the Chickamauga Merchants Association, will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the downtown area.
The Christmas parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Chickamauga, turns left onto Cove Rd., passes the Gordon-Lee Mansion and stops at High School Circle.
If you watch the parade in front of the Mansion, you can just turn around and do the candlelight tour. You have until 8 p.m.
Then, to round out your big day, you can attend an 8 p.m. movie screening at the Mansion Chapel. “Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland,” filmed largely in Walker County, is playing, hosted by the actors. Tickets are $5 each.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.