Gordon-Lee Mansion

The City of Chickamauga goes all out for Christmas. Dec. 10 is the big day this year.

You can set the mood the night before, Dec. 9, with a candlelight tour of the Gordon-Lee Mansion where you’ll be serenaded by live period music and offered hot cider and gingersnaps. Or you can save your tour for Dec. 10 in the evening.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In