Longtime Gordon Lee teammates Allie Farrow (left) and Emma Langston talk during a break in a game earlier this season. The Lady Trojans finished as the Class A Public School runner-up in Columbus this past weekend.
For the 16th consecutive year, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have finished up where every other softball team dreams of being: on the field, playing for a state championship in the final game of the season.
It’s a GHSA record that will likely never be broken and one that the Navy-and-White has added to every year since 2006, even before some of the current Lady Trojans were even born.
However, that accomplishment and a state runner-up trophy will have to serve as consolation prizes this season.
Playing their fourth game of the day, their sixth game in a span on three days in Columbus, the second-ranked Lady Trojans finally ran of steam against top-ranked ACE Charter, who completed an unbeaten season with a 7-0 win in the finals of the Class A Public School division on Saturday.
After dropping their initial game on Thursday, a 4-1 loss to Emanuel County Institute, Gordon Lee faced the unenviable task of having to win four consecutive elimination games just to make it to the finals then two more victories to claim a seventh straight state crown.
They responded on Friday with a 12-0 win over Screven County before gutting out a 2-0 win over