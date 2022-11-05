Gordon Lee grapplers win annual Walker Cup By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 5, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Saddle Ridge’s Bentley Wilson hangs on to the leg of Rossville’s Bryson Drennen during an 86-pound bout at the Walker Cup this past Saturday in LaFayette. Scott Herpst Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the first events on the middle school wrestling 2022 calendar took place on Saturday as LaFayette High School hosted five county squads in the annual Walker Cup.Gordon Lee went 4-0 in the round robin to claim the title. The Trojans defeated Rossville (58-27), Chattanooga Valley (78-12), Saddle Ridge (52-27) and LaFayette (57-27).Saddle Ridge took the runner-up spot with victories over Chattanooga Valley (54-36), LaFayette (46-33) and Rossville (57-27).Third-place LaFayette finished at 2-2 with wins over Chattanooga Valley (51-36) and Rossville (48-36), while fourth-place Chattanooga Valley picked up a 48-40 victory over fifth-place Rossville. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back