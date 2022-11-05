110922_CCN_BrysonDrennen.jpg

Saddle Ridge’s Bentley Wilson hangs on to the leg of Rossville’s Bryson Drennen during an 86-pound bout at the Walker Cup this past Saturday in LaFayette.

 Scott Herpst

One of the first events on the middle school wrestling 2022 calendar took place on Saturday as LaFayette High School hosted five county squads in the annual Walker Cup.

Gordon Lee went 4-0 in the round robin to claim the title. The Trojans defeated Rossville (58-27), Chattanooga Valley (78-12), Saddle Ridge (52-27) and LaFayette (57-27).

