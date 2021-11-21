The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans opened up a 30-17 lead at halftime and extended it in the third quarter before going on to a 57-38 over Ridgeland in the first game of the 2021 Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville on Saturday.
Emma McGraw poured in 20 points to help lift Gordon Lee (1-1) to its first win of the season. Seanna Norton, Emma Phillips and Kaitlyn Wagoner had six points piece, while Tenslee Wilson, Madilyn Bailey and Macy Sharp all dropped in five. Three points by Sam Cramer and one from Abigail Ashley rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Panthers (0-1) got a team-high 10 points from Shayla Rosson. Annabel Hill finished with eight points. Desiree Powell added six and Haylee Collins scored five. The rest of the points came from McKensie Miller (four), Lexie Young (three) and Madison Lennon (two) in Ridgeland’s season opener.
Chattooga girls 45, Gordon Lee 37
The Lady Trojans traveled to Summerville to begin the season on Friday night and led 32-25 going into the fourth quarter. However, they were unable to hang on to the lead it as the Lady Indians outscored Gordon Lee 18-7 over the final eight minutes.
Kaitlyn Wagoner had a team-high 11 points for the Lady Trojans. Wilson, a freshman, scored nine in her Gordon Lee debut, while Norton picked up five. Ashley and Sharp had four points apiece, while three points from Phillips and one from McGraw rounded out the scoring.