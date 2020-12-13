The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played virtually even with the Mount Zion Lady Eagles in the first and third quarters last Tuesday night. However, the home team enjoyed a combined 28-10 margin in the second and fourth quarters and handed the Lady Trojans a 48-29 defeat in their Region 6-A opener.
Gordon Lee got nine points each from Emma McGraw and Emma Langston. Riley Shirley scored six points on a pair of threes. Addison Sturdivant added four points and Kaitlyn Wagoner chipped in with one.
The boys’ game had to be postponed. The make-up date had yet to be announced as of press time.
Gordon Lee girls 35, Drew Charter 27
McGraw had 13 points and knocked down 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help lift the Lady Trojans (2-1, 1-1) to a region victory over visiting Drew Charter School Friday night in Chickamauga.
Sturdivant hit 3 of 4 from the charity stripe in the final quarter and ended the night with 11 points. Langston and Macy Sharp both added four points, while Sidney Gasaway chipped in with three.
Drew Charter boys 87, Gordon Lee 50
The Eagles showed why they just might be the favorites in Region 6-A Public this season, opening up a big lead in the first quarter and taking a 55-23 advantage into the locker room.
Logan Simerley had 11 points with three triples and Anthony Peco added 10 points for Gordon Lee. Sam Fehr went for eight points, including two 3-pointers, and Will Carswell added seven.
Hunter Holmes and Cayden Powell had four points apiece, while two points each by Dawson Knight, Anthony Sikes and Conner Whitman rounded out the night for the Trojans (2-1, 0-1).
Gordon Lee’s Saturday home games against Atlanta Classical Academy had to be postponed. Make-up dates were unknown as of press time.