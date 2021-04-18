Two of the top girls' track teams in the northwest Georgia area battled for top honors at Southeast Whitfield last Tuesday night and it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finishing with 173 points to take the win in the seven-team meet.
Heritage was second with 126.5 points, while the rest of the standings included Cass (103.5), Southeast (76.5), Sonoraville (72.5), Ringgold (47) and Northwest (38).
The Lady Trojans claimed victory in eight different events with three multiple winners. Kaylee Brown continued her dominance as she won the high jump (5-4), the pole vault (9-6) and the long jump (15-7). Addison Sturdivant held off her challengers to win the 100 hurdles (15.63) and the 300 hurdles (48.87), while Arilyn Lee swept the shot put (34-5) and the discus (105-6). Gordon Lee also took first in the 4x400 (4:39).
Heritage did not win any events at the meet, but had multiple runner-up finishes. Gracie Murray was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Tayler Coleman finished in second place in the discus and the Lady Generals took second in the 4x400.
Sara Collins crossed the line in 2:50 to win the 800 for Ringgold.
The Heritage boys (155 points) held off the Cass (132.5) to pick up a win on the boys' side of the meet. Northwest finished third with 94 points, followed by Sonoraville (91), Southeast (74), Ringgold (57) and Gordon Lee (41.5).
Heritage earned first place in four different events. Gavin Chandler swept the 1600 (4:51) and the 3200 (10:14). The team of Collin Black, Justin Lee, Isaiah Bryant and Griffin Black won the 4x400 in a time of 3:37, while Chandler, Bryant, Collin Black and Will Waldrop earned first place in the 4x800 in a time of 9:19.
Ringgold celebrated an individual victory as Gabe Elmore took first place in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 15.13. Gordon Lee's highest finish came from Conner Whitman, who was runner-up in the pole vault.
LFO competes at Calhoun
Last Tuesday's girls' meet saw Christina Gass account for all 14 of the Lady Warriors' points. She won the 400 with a time of 1:05.43, a new personal record, and followed up with a third-place finish in the 200 and a fourth-place showing in the long jump.
Those points allowed LFO to finish fifth out of six teams in the field. Woodland took first place with 123 points, while Calhoun (83.5) was second and Chattooga (64.5) was third. Coosa was fourth with 31 points, followed by LFO (14) and Christian Heritage (4).
The Warriors finished with 24 points to finish in fourth place behind Calhoun (164), Woodland (103) and Coosa (37), while Chattooga (19) placed fifth in the boys' meet.
Andre Flores had the best showing with a runner-up finish in the 400.