Gordon Lee High School’s track teams opened the 2021 season at Calhoun High School last Wednesday and the Lady Trojans showed up and showed out by taking down Calhoun, Sonoraville and Woodland-Cartersville in the four-team meet.
The Lady Trojans won seven events and finished with 79 points. Calhoun was second with 71 and Woodland was third with 66, while Sonoraville scored 29 points to round out the standings.
Addison Sturdivant swept the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and placed fourth in the high jump, while Kaylee Brown took first in both the high jump and the pole vault. Abbey Dunfee raced to victory in the 100 meters and Arilyn Lee was first in the discus. Dunfee and Sturdivant also teamed with Maclain Chrnalogar and Ansley Dendy to win the 4x100 relay.
Lee finished second in the shot put and Chrnalogar was second to Dunfee by a hundredth of a second in the 100. Other second-place finishers included Riley Shirley in the 200, Haley Hartman in the 3200 and Rayne Williams in the long jump, while Dunfee, Chrnalogar, Dendy and Brown also placed second in the 4x400.
Chrnalogar was third in the 200. Shirley was third in the long jump and Cora Fehr took third in the 3200. Also scoring points for fifth-place finishes was Sophia McDonald in the 400 and Makenna Evans in the discus.
For the Trojans, their highest finish came from Brady Jacobs, who was runner-up in the long jump. Levi Helton was third in the pole vault, Christian Howard was third in the high jump and the team of Helton, Carson Carpenter, Carter Pullen and Kaysen Geer took third in the 4x800 relay, the newest sanctioned event in GHSA this season.
Justin Cruise was fourth in the shot put, while the final points came on fifth-place finishes from Carpenter in the 3200 and Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles.
Calhoun won the boys’ meet with 98 points, followed by Woodland (70), Sonoraville (68) and Gordon Lee (16).
Heritage opens season at Gordon Central
Heritage brought a small number of competitors to its first track meet of the year at Gordon Central High School on Thursday.
The Generals placed third in the four-team event with 40 points behind Gordon Central (128) and Armuchee (50), while Chattooga (22) was fourth.
Heritage won three individual events. Luke Harold scored a win in the high jump, Dylan Hodges took first in the discus and Collin Black raced to victory in the 400. Black also placed second in the 800, while the Generals took third in five different events.
Ryan Walker was third in the 800 and in the 1600. Braden Krajesky was third in the pole vault and Heritage’s relay teams took third place in the 4x400 and the 4x800. Landon Cansler was fourth in the long jump and Josh McClure took fourth in the pole vault, while Gabriel Leal placed fifth in the 1600.
The girls’ final standings saw Gordon Central in first place with 110.5 points. Armuchee (33), Chattooga (31.5) and Heritage (27) battled it out the rest of the way.
Heritage freshman Dayonna Perryman had a big afternoon with three event victories. She won the long jump before sweeping the 100 and the 200. Abby Scott was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Mallory Phillips took fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 100, while Jaden Etris placed fifth in the 200.
Gordon Lee and Heritage were among 12 teams competing in the Southeast Whitfield Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Trojans won the girls’ title with the Lady Generals taking third. On the boys’ side, Heritage was second with Gordon Lee placing ninth.
Individual meet results, however, were not available as of press time.