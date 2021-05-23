The Gordon Lee Trojans’ quest for a third consecutive GHSA Class A Public School state baseball championship came to an end in Savannah over the weekend as the Navy-and-White had to settle for the 2021 runner-up trophy.
The fourth-ranked Metter Tigers (29-9), who had knocked off second-ranked Schley County in the quarterfinals and third-ranked Charlton County in the semis, rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-three series with victories on Friday night and Saturday afternoon to earn the first state baseball title in that program’s history.
Top-ranked Gordon Lee (36-5) was making it sixth appearance in the state finals of the classification. The Trojans won titles in 1979 and 1984 before Class A was divided between public and private schools. They won the Class A Public School title in 2018 and 2019 and finished as runner-up in 2013, 2014 and 2017.
“The ball has to bounce your way and it never really did for us,” Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee said, adding that he thought he was an evenly-matched championship series. “That’s not taking anything away from Metter at all. Their pitchers did awesome and (head coach) Zach (Rackett) does an awesome job down there. It really was a fun series. I enjoyed it, as much as you can enjoy one that you lose.
“Metter is a class act. They play the game hard and we played the game hard too. I really think it could have gone either way. We had some opportunities and we just didn’t capitalize on them, so you have to tip your hat to Metter.
“But I look back and I’m just super proud of our kids and I love every one of them. On the bus ride home, I just told them that I had to thank them for letting me be there for the ride. It was an awesome experience.”
Gordon Lee 7, Metter 4
Playing at venerable Grayson Stadium in Savannah, the Navy-and-White took the lead in the top of the second inning of Game 1 on Friday afternoon as Griff Collins’ two-out, RBI-single plated Cody Thomas with the first run of the series. Then, after ending the bottom of the second with a 6-4-3 double play, first baseman Blake Rodgers belted a two-run homer to rightfield to stake the Trojans to a 3-0 lead.
Metter used two hit batters and a groundout to move runners into scoring position for Rustan Rigdon, who came through with a two-run single to center that cut Gordon Lee’s lead down to one after three innings.
The score would remain 3-2 going into the top of the sixth inning when the boys from Chickamauga got some breathing room. Singles by Thomas and Jake Poindexter were followed up by a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position. Jacob Neal came through with a two-run single to center before Nate Dunfee and Kade Cowan drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Randon Rigdon, who came in to replace starter John Luke Glanton, would get the second out on strikes, but Brody Cobb would battle through a nine-pitch at-bat before delivering a clutch two-run single to center for his 59th and 60th RBIs of the season.
Up 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers tried their best to find some late-game magic. They got two singles and two walks to bring in a run before reliever Brodie Genter was called in to replace a tiring Poindexter on the hill. A wild pitch would bring in Metter’s fourth run, but Genter would get cleanup hitter Kaliq Jordan to fly out to center and end the ball game.
Poindexter pitched 6.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks, while finishing with 10 strikeouts to collect the win. Genter would get credit for a save.
Glanton took the loss. He was touched up for seven earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in 5.1 innings and managed just two strikeouts. Rigdon pitched well in relief, allowing just one hit in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. He finished with four strikeouts.
Dunfee, Cobb and Poindexter each had two hits for the Trojans.
Metter 2, Gordon Lee 1
Playing as the home team in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader, the Trojans drew first blood in the bottom of the first. Dunfee singled and stole second base before Cobb came through with a two-out single to give his team the lead.
Unfortunately, those would be the only two hits the Trojans could muster against Tiger starter Brian Crooms. Crooms pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, though he also issued six walks and gave the Trojans several opportunities to take the lead. However, Gordon Lee left at least one runner on base in the second, third, fourth and sixth innings.
Both runs for the Tigers came in the top of the third inning. Reese Hadden came through with a one-out single and later stole second with two outs. Glanton delivered a single to right to bring in Hadden with the tying run before taking second on the throw home. One batter later, Rustan Rigdon reached base on an error that allowed Glanton to score from second with the go-ahead run.
Bo Rhudy pitched a tremendous game for Gordon Lee, but suffered a very tough loss. The sophomore pitched all seven innings and gave up just four hits without issuing a single walk. He struck out nine batters and only one of the runs he allowed was earned.
Metter 6, Gordon Lee 5
The Tigers scored four times in the top of the fifth inning to erase a 5-2 deficit and hung on to win the third and deciding game of the series early on Saturday.
The Tigers used three hits and an error in the top of the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Included in those hits was an RBI-double by Jordan.
However, the Trojans would get four straight singles and an error to start the bottom of the second inning. Garren Ramey scored on the error and Poindexter singled to tie the game. Two batters later, Thomas scored on the Tigers’ second error of the inning to put Gordon Lee in front, 3-2.
The Navy-and-White would add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth. Thomas and Poindexter delivered back-to-back singles and Collins drew a walk to load the bases. Two batters later, Dunfee drove in a run as he reached base on a fielder’s choice and Poindexter raced home on a two-out wild pitch later in the inning.
Metter put runners at first and second with two outs in the top of the fifth and came through with three consecutive RBI-singles from Crooms, Kyzer Anthony and Brendan Wood, while another run would score on an error.
Gordon Lee got runners on in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to score and the Trojans saw their leadoff hitter reach in the top of the seventh. However, the Tigers would get the next three outs to seal the victory.
Randon Rigdon pitched the first three innings for Metter, allowing three earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts, while his brother, Rustan, pitched the final four innings. He allowed two earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Riley King pitched the first 4.1 innings for Gordon Lee, allowing four earned runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Genter allowed an earned run in fifth before Tanner Wilson came in to close out the game. Wilson struck out four batters in 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Eight different players accounted for Metter’s nine hits with Rustan Rigdon being the only Tiger with multiple hits.
Thomas, Poindexter and Cobb all had two hits apiece for Gordon Lee, while Dunfee and Cade Peterson added one hit each.
The end of the series also brought an end to the high school careers of Gordon Lee’s large senior class, one that amassed a 104-20 overall record and a 47-2 mark in region play in three full seasons plus 10 games of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.
“They won a region title (this year) and the Wilcox County (quarterfinal) series was just awesome,” Dunfee added. “They’ve won two state titles and played for a third, so you just can’t hang your head. It was an awesome ride and just a lot of fun.”
He said this year’s seniors had come a long way in four years.
“It was just fun to see them come from their freshman year cockiness to the maturity of what they became as seniors and, to me, that’s what it’s all about. The rings and everything are great, but it’s all about the relationships, the memories that they have together and the memories the families have. That’s what it’s all about.”