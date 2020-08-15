The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans opened the 2020 softball season at home against Northwest Whitfield this past Thursday in a battle between state-ranked teams and it was Class AAAA’s pre-season No. 3-ranked team scoring a 1-0 victory over the top-ranked team in Class A Public.
The only run of the game came in the top the fourth inning.
Gordon Lee had five hits on the night, but stranded 10 batters, including two each in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Emma Minghini pitched seven solid innings in the loss. She allowed just three hits and two walks, while finishing with 12 strikeouts. She also had two hits at the plate, while Emma Phillips, Allie Farrow and Ashlyn Schmidt had one hit apiece.
Gordon Lee 13, Model 0
At the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Friday, the Lady Trojans collected 13 hits behind a 4 for 4 game from Addison Sturdivant, who drove in two runs and scored three times. Farrow was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Emma Langston went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Jordan Dyer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Schmidt had one hit and knocked in two runs. Phillips was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Minghini knocked in a run and crossed the plate twice.
Langston picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up just two hits in four innings. She struck out five batters and issued only one walk.
Wo
odland 6, Gordon Lee 2
The Lady Trojans carried a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Lady Wildcats would score five times with two outs in the top of the fourth and the game would end via the time limit an inning later.
Gordon Lee had nine hits in the game, including a pair of doubles by Minghini as part of a 3 for 3 effort. Farrow went 1 for 3 with a double and drove in both of Gordon Lee’s runs, while six other players had one hit apiece.
Minghini got the start and gave up three runs, all earned, in 3.2 innings of work. She allowed just one hit, but walked five batters. She finished with seven strikeouts. Langston pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief. She allowed two hits and struck out one batter, while none of the three runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee 12, North Murray 0
Solo runs in each of the first two innings were more than enough support for Langston at the Lady Cat Invitational early Saturday morning, but the Lady Trojans made sure of it with 10 insurance runs in the bottom of fourth.
Dyer was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the rout. Phillips went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Sidney Gasaway also had an RBI-double. Langston struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit in four innings in the circle.
Gordon Lee 13, Sonoraville 1
Their second game of the day saw Gordon Lee (3-2) them rack up 17 hits with zero strikeouts at the plate as they rolled past the Lady Phoenix.
Gasaway stayed hot at the plate by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sturdivant went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Minghini was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and two runs scored.
Phillips kept it going with two more hits and three runs driven in. Madison Farrow was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Langston, Schmidt and Kaitlyn Wagoner all had one RBI each. Minghini gave up just one earned run on two hits and fanned eight in the five-inning win.