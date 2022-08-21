082422_CCN_ConnerWhitman.jpg

Sam Sartin (left) looks to pick up a block for Conner Whitman during Gordon Lee’s season opener against Trion this past Friday in Chickamauga.

 Jan Wright

Holt Roberts’ 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter pulled Gordon Lee to within 12 points of Trion on Friday night. However, Bulldog running back Logan Eller scored on a long run just seconds later and Trion went on to claim a 45-19 victory in Chickamauga.

Eller’s 65-yard scoring jaunt came with 7:38 left to play and happened just 12 seconds after Roberts had found the end zone.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In