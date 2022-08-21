Holt Roberts’ 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter pulled Gordon Lee to within 12 points of Trion on Friday night. However, Bulldog running back Logan Eller scored on a long run just seconds later and Trion went on to claim a 45-19 victory in Chickamauga.
Eller’s 65-yard scoring jaunt came with 7:38 left to play and happened just 12 seconds after Roberts had found the end zone.
It was the fourth of five touchdowns for Eller, who scored on runs of 22 and 14 yards in the first half and added a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He would cap the game with a 4-yard TD run with less than five minutes to play.
Gordon Lee found itself trailing 17-0 early in the second quarter, but got on the board with a 59-yard TD sprint by Nate Dunfee. However, Trion added another score before the horn to push its lead back to 17 points at intermission.
The Trojans caught a break on the second half kickoff as the Bulldogs coughed it up. Dunfee plowed in from a yard out less than two minutes later, cutting the deficit down to 24-13. However, that would be as close as Gordon Lee would get the rest of the way.
Gordon Lee finished with 220 yards rushing on 41 carries. Dunfee led the way with 129 yards on 16 attempts. Roberts had 15 carries for 85 yards and had the Trojans’ only catch of the night, a 22-yarder from quarterback Conner Whitman.
Gordon Lee (0-1) will play another home game this Friday night against former region foe Armuchee, who started out their season with a 10-6 win over Gordon Central on Friday night.