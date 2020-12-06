For the first time in Oakwood Christian Academy history, the school welcomed in city neighbor Gordon Lee for basketball games and it was the visiting Trojans and Lady Trojans picking up victories in the Saturday night twinbill.
Gordon Lee girls 48, Oakwood 34
The Lady Trojans scored the first 11 points of the game, only to see OCA slice the gap down to four with a 7-0 run that included parts of the first and second quarters.
However, Gordon Lee (1-0) turned up the pressure on both ends of the floor, finished off the half with a 19-5 run and never looked back.
Emma McGraw scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Trojans, followed by Emma Langston with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Addison Sturdivant and Macy Sharp had six points apiece.
Four points by Kaitlyn Wagoner, two by Ashlyn Schmidt and one each by Sophia McDonald and Meredith Jones capped the scoring for the visitors.
Lily Green led Oakwood (3-1) with 11 points and Avery Green picked up 10 points with two 3-pointers. Cheyenne Simpson and Anslee Tucker had four points apiece. Mana Gilchrist dropped in three and Raleigh Suits added two.
Gordon Lee boys 74, Oakwood 32
The Eagles trailed by just one point, 16-15, after the first eight minutes. However, the Trojans (2-0) would go into the locker room up 37-24 before putting things away with a huge third quarter.
Hunter Holmes had 14 points to lead four Trojans in double figures. Logan Simerley had 13 points, followed by Anthony Peco with 12 and Will Carswell with 10.
Dawson Knight and Cayden Powell added six points each. Sam Fehr finished with five, as did Luke Sikes, while Anthony Sikes added three.
Caleb Epperson led all scorers with 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Eagles (0-3). Price Ray added eight points. Tomo Gilchrist finished with five and Jacob Dawson had with two.
Gordon Lee boys 68, YACS 32
The Trojans opened their season this past Wednesday afternoon in Conyers against GISA Class AAA member Young Americans Christian School.
Holmes drained four 3-pointers and had a team-high 16 points. Simerely had three triples and 15 points as 10 different players got in the scoring column for Gordon Lee.
Peco and Knight each had seven points, followed by Anthony Sikes with six and Luke Sikes with five. Fehr dropped in four. Keaton Custer and Will McCutcheon each added three, while Jesse Craddock chipped in with two.