Being a No. 2 seed for the Class A Public School Playoffs, the odds are slim that the Gordon Lee Trojans will get another football game at home before the postseason wraps up.
So if this past Friday night was indeed the last time this year’s seniors would take the field in front of their hometown fans in Chickamauga, they made absolutely sure they went out in memorable fashion.
The 2020 Trojans became the first team in school history to put up 50 or more points four times in a season and set a new school mark for margin of victory in a playoff game with a 56-0 drubbing of Georgia Mililtary College Prep.
Once again, Gordon Lee flirted with 500 yards of total offense, amassing 493 yards with 362 coming on 45 carries.
The Trojans bolted out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Quarterback Blake Groce got things started with a 52-yard TD run, his longest of the season, less than three minutes into the contest and Cade Peterson would crash in from the 3-yard line shortly thereafter.
Nate Dunfee added to the lead after picking off a pass and returning it 43 yards for a score and Brody Cobb cashed in from three yards out just before the end of the quarter. The TD was set up by a fantastic one-handed catch by Jacob Neal.
The Trojans would tack on two more scores in the second period and enjoyed a 42-0 advantage at halftime before adding two more scores in the third.
It’s the largest margin of victory for a Gordon Lee team since a 70-0 blowout of Lakeview in the opening game of the 1947 season and the sixth-biggest win in school history, according to records kept by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association (ghsfha.org).