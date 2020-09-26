The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up two Area 7-AA/A home victories last week.
Starting on Tuesday, they rolled past Chattooga, 25-10 and 25-11, and later completed the sweep of the tri-match with a 25-5, 25-13 non-area win over LFO.
Brooklyn Hudson had 12 kills and eight digs for Gordon Lee on the night. Arilyn Lee had 12 kills and six digs. M.K. Roberts finished with 16 assists and 10 digs and Sam Cramer also had 12 assists.
The Navy-and-White got a test from visiting Christian Heritage this past Thursday night, but came through with a 25-21, 25-22 non-area victory.
Hudson had a team-high nine kills to go with five digs. Lee finished with five kills and three digs. Cramer and Roberts each collected nine assists, with Cramer adding three kills and Roberts coming up with four digs.
Then on Friday, Hudson had 15 kills, 15 digs and four blocks as Gordon Lee moved to 5-0 in area play with a victory over Fannin County.
The Lady Trojans beat the Lady Rebels, 25-18 and 25-23, and later improved to 23-11 overall with an easy 25-6, 25-12 victory over Hixson as part of the tri-match.
Lee added 11 kills and 10 digs, while Cramer had six kills, seven digs and 18 assists on the night.