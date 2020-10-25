The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans’ success in the state softball tournament, especially in the past 10 years, has been well-documented as the Navy-and-White have nine state championships and one state runner-up finish to show for their efforts in the past decade.
But as impressive as they have been in Columbus, it’s their absolute dominance in the earlier round of the playoffs that have been just as impressive.
That dominance includes a 32-0 record in pre-Columbus games since 2009 as they have outscored the opposition by an unbelievable 343-21 in that span. It continued with the Navy-and-White running past visiting Glascock County in a first-round series early last week before they thumped Social Circle in a second-round series in Chickamauga on Friday.
Gordon Lee 8, Glascock County 0
The Lady Trojans put up half of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they took Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
Allie Farrow had a big game for the Lady Trojans. She ripped a one-run double in the first inning, added a one-run single in the third and delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth to cap a 3 for 3, four-RBI performance.
Pinch-runner Ryleigh Ledford would end the game after scoring from third on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Emma Langston pitched a five-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts and allowed just one ball to be hit out of the infield. Shortstop Ashlyn Schmidt saved the perfect game with a leaping catch of a soft liner for the third out in the top of the fourth.
Emma Minghini finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sidney Gasaway drove in a run and Emma Phillips added a double.
Gordon Lee 16, Glascock County 0
With the Lady Trojans playing as the visitors in Game 2, the first four batters of the game reached base with hits, including a two-run double by Farrow. Jordan Dyer had an RBI-double later in the inning as Gordon Lee scored five times on six hits.
They would tack on three runs on five straight hits an inning later, highlighted by a two-run homerun off the bat of Minghini. Langston also had an RBI-double in the frame.
The game would again end on the run rule in the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Wagoner and Minghini had RBI-doubles before Farrow put an exclamation point on a huge doubleheader with a three-run homer. Farrow had three more hits and drove in five more runs in the nightcap to finish the series 6 for 7 with nine RBIs.
Minghini had three hits and knocked in three runs. Addison Sturdivant had two hits and scored three times. Dyer finished 2 for 3, while Schmidt, Gasaway and Anniston Hudson also picked up RBIs in the victory.
Minghini pitched all five innings. She allowed one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 5, Social Circle 0
The Lady Trojans broke open Game 1 four runs in the bottom of the third inning. After loading the bases, Minghini drew a walk to bring in the first run. Farrow made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly and Langston came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single.
Gordon Lee’s other run in the game came courtesy of a solo homer to centerfield by Dyer in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Trojans had six hits by six different players, including a double by Phillips, who also had two stolen bases in the game.
Minghini gave up just one hit and did not walk a batter in seven innings in the circle. She finished with 11 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 9, Social Circle 0
In the nightcap, Langston pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking two. She also helped herself with a pair of doubles at the plate.
An eight-run third inning did the damage. Minghini, who had an RBI-single in the first inning, ripped a two-run double in the third, which was followed by an RBI-double from Langston. Gasaway and Madison Farrow followed up with RBI-singles. Dyer added an RBI-double, and Addison Sturdivant finished off the inning with a two-run single.
Sturdivant went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases in the game, while Minghini had two hits to go with her three RBIs. Gordon Lee also swiped six bases as a team.
Gordon Lee (29-3) will be at home for the state quarterfinals on Tuesday of this week against Region 4 champion Wilcox County (20-7), who beat Screven County in three games over the weekend.